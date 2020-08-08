Two dead in Manitoba after RCMP believe tornado threw their vehicle

RCMP say a man and a woman are dead after a tornado touched down at a farm in western Manitoba on Friday evening and carried a vehicle they were believed to have been in over a kilometre.

A man who was in a second vehicle that was also thrown has survived with serious injuries.

Police say they arrived at the farm near Highway 83 south of Virden shortly after 8 p.m., where they say the property was extensively damaged and two vehicles had been thrown into a nearby field.

Story continues below advertisement

A search of the first vehicle, found closer to the highway, located a 54-year-old man from the Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation, who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located the second vehicle over a kilometre away, and they along with other first responders found the bodies of a man and a woman, who were both 18 and from Melita, Man.

Officers along with EMS continued to search the area for other possible victims but none were located.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.