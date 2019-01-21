 Skip to main content

Two men charged in Ivory Coast for trying to blackmail MP Tony Clement

Two men charged in Ivory Coast for trying to blackmail MP Tony Clement

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Tony Clement fields questions in the foyer outside the House of Commons in Ottawa on May 11, 2015.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Two men in Africa’s Ivory Coast have been charged for attempting to blackmail Canadian MP Tony Clement by posing as a woman online and demanding money after Clement shared explicit sexual images with them.

RCMP have confirmed the two men arrested by the Ivory Coast’s cybercrimes unit recently were charged in connection with Mr. Clement’s case.

In November, Mr. Clement asked the RCMP to investigate after he admitted to sending sexually explicit images to someone he believed was a “consenting female,” but later learned was an online account being run by “foreign actors” trying to extort him for 50,000 euros.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Clement was booted from the Conservative caucus in November, after admitting to having had inappropriate online relationships with more than one woman.

The suspects in the extortion case against Mr. Clement and one other alleged victim are being identified by Ivory Coast officials only by the initials C.H. and D.M.L.

Information published by the African police agency says the two suspects have been questioned, and the RCMP says it continues to work with international partners on the case.

