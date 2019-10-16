Two Ontario men charged with second-degree murder in 2007 Calgary cold case

A fresh set of eyes and advances in forensics has resulted in two arrests by Calgary police in a cold-case in which a man was shot to death.

Nader Nilianbousheri, 32, was killed at his home in the city on Nov. 6, 2007.

Investigators say he was the victim of a home invasion and was involved in an altercation with the suspects.

Calgary police, assisted by Ottawa and Toronto police, arrested two men last week.

Mahamed Mohamud Mussa, 42, of Ottawa and Mohamed Yousuf Mohamed, 43, of Toronto are charged with second-degree murder.

“Like all of our unsolved homicide cases they always remain open and our investigators, like they have in this case and several other cases, have been able to bring new evidence, new information together and lay charges,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said Wednesday.

“The original investigation had numerous suspects and they also had numerous aliases for the names of the suspects. The investigators followed the leads that they had.”

Chisholm said the break in the case wasn’t the result of any kind of tip from the public.

“Really it was great investigative work, great analytical work that brought the information that was there initially,” he said.

“It was a second look at the investigation that led to just a cascade of further information and further evidence that was able to lead us to the point we were able to make arrests.”

Chisholm said there have also been advances in forensic technology in the past 12 years.

“Forensics did play a role in this in confirming identity and leading to evidence against the individuals charged.”

