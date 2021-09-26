Two people charged with assault after anti-vaccine protest at Toronto’s Eaton Centre

A man and a woman have been charged with assault in relation to an anti-vaccine protest at a Toronto mall.

Police say two people were arrested Saturday after a clash between protestors and security staff at the Eaton Centre.

Videos circulating on social media show police and security guards trying to block protesters from entering the mall without masks, in violation of public health measures.

The Toronto Police Service says an Eaton Centre security guard was assaulted during the altercation.

The force says no protestors or mall staff members were injured.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman each face one count of assault and are due to appear in court Wednesday.

