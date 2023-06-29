Open this photo in gallery: Waterloo Regional Police officers investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, on June 28.Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press

Leadership at the University of Waterloo is acknowledging there was a delay in its emergency alert system after what it called a “shocking” triple stabbing during a gender studies class.

The university’s vice-president academic and provost says two students and a professor were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed with a knife Wednesday afternoon.

James Rush says the school will review its emergency notification system after it did not activate as quickly as expected, despite being tested earlier that day.

Police have said a man – who they called a member of “the university community” – was arrested on campus shortly after the attack, but they have not yet released his name or announced any charges.

Students are expected to gather for a moment of silence in the university’s arts quad this afternoon.

In a written statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the stabbings “horrifying and unacceptable.”

“This type of violence must always be condemned. Our thoughts are with the professor and two students who were injured,” he said.

Rush, the university’s vice-president, acknowledged there would be speculation about the motive of Wednesday’s attack.

“We must be patient and have confidence in the judicial process. I urge you to focus your energy on supporting one another during this very traumatic time,” he said in a bulletin posted to the university website.

University President Vivek Goel said the campus community was coming to grips with Wednesday’s attack and encouraged the use of mental health supports being offered by the school.

Police are expected to provide an update on their investigation later Thursday.