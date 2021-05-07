Veteran Nova Scotia MLA Margaret Miller announces June 1 resignation from legislature

Open this photo in gallery Margaret Miller, then Nova Scotia environment minister, fields questions in Halifax, on March 29, 2019. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A veteran member and former cabinet minister in Nova Scotia’s Liberal government says she has submitted her resignation.

In a post to Facebook today, Margaret Miller says her resignation from the legislature will take effect June 1.

Miller does not give a reason for leaving but says her move “does not reflect on my feelings for the party or my hardworking colleagues.”

Story continues below advertisement

An assistant in her East Hants constituency office reached by phone today says Miller is declining further comment.

Miller’s pending departure follows the May 3 retirement of former premier Stephen McNeil and means the Liberals will lose their one-seat majority in the legislature.

A former president of MADD Canada, Miller was first elected in 2013 and served as minister in the environment and natural resources portfolios under McNeil.

The resignation follows a report by CBC on Thursday about an email Miller sent this week to Premier Iain Rankin’s chief of staff, saying she planned to resign from caucus following a new hire as director of strategic initiatives in Rankin’s office.

The report said Miller told Joanne Macrae she was “beyond disappointed” by the hire and saw no other way to express her feelings.

Rankin said following cabinet Thursday that he had no evidence of improper behaviour by a member of his staff toward any members of his caucus.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.