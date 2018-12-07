Victims of two Toronto tragedies receive funds to support recovery

Victims and families impacted by two major tragedies in Toronto this year have officially received millions of dollars raised to support their recovery.
The city says a campaign dubbed Toronto Strong raised more than $4 million to support both victims of an April van attack that killed 10 and injured 16, as well as a shooting on bustling Danforth Avenue that killed a teenage woman and a 10-year-old girl and wounded 13.
The funds were dispersed by former city mayor and longtime community activist Barbara Hall after consultations with victims, families, medical practitioners and social service providers.
The city did not say exactly how the money was distributed, but says deciding factors included both short and long-term injuries the survivors sustained.
It says the impacts of the deaths on surviving family members were also considered.
The city says it will start holding consultations on permanent memorials for the van attack and Danforth shooting victims early next year.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.