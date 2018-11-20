 Skip to main content

Canada Volunteer with Child and Family Services Winnipeg charged with sex assault

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Volunteer with Child and Family Services Winnipeg charged with sex assault

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

A Winnipeg man who worked with agencies dealing with children is facing sex-related charges involving two young boys.

Police say the man was with Child and Family Services Winnipeg and was acting as a mentor for a seven-year-old for a one-year period that ended in April.

Police allege he took the child to his home on five separate occasions and sexually assaulted him.

Story continues below advertisement

They say that during the investigation, officers learned that the accused had worked at a non-profit youth organization for seven months in 2014 and was mentoring another seven-year-old boy.

He was let go when a caregiver raised concerns, but there were no charges.

Police say they reassessed the 2014 information in recent months and felt there were grounds to prosecute.

Guillaume Meisterhans, who is 35, has been detained in custody on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say the accused also ran a French-language tutoring business, but are not aware of any complaints related to that business.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019