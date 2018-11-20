Volunteer with Child and Family Services Winnipeg charged with sex assault

A Winnipeg man who worked with agencies dealing with children is facing sex-related charges involving two young boys.

Police say the man was with Child and Family Services Winnipeg and was acting as a mentor for a seven-year-old for a one-year period that ended in April.

Police allege he took the child to his home on five separate occasions and sexually assaulted him.

They say that during the investigation, officers learned that the accused had worked at a non-profit youth organization for seven months in 2014 and was mentoring another seven-year-old boy.

He was let go when a caregiver raised concerns, but there were no charges.

Police say they reassessed the 2014 information in recent months and felt there were grounds to prosecute.

Guillaume Meisterhans, who is 35, has been detained in custody on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say the accused also ran a French-language tutoring business, but are not aware of any complaints related to that business.