Well-known Quebec businesswoman killed in alleged murder followed by suicide

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Well-known Quebec businesswoman killed in alleged murder followed by suicide

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A woman well known in the political and business circles in the Montreal area has been found dead in what police say is a murder followed by a suicide.

Lisette Corbeil, 56, was found dead Wednesday in a home in Contrecoeur, Que., about 60 kilometres northeast of Montreal. David Joly, 49, was also found dead in the home.

Corbeil’s death would be 12th femicide in the province since the beginning of 2021. While several reports have described Joly as Corbeil’s ex-partner, Quebec provincial police declined to discuss the nature of their relationship.

Story continues below advertisement

Corbeil was director of strategic projects for a chamber of commerce on Montreal’s south shore, called Chambre de commerce et d’industrie de la Rive-Sud. Her death leaves a great void, the chamber said Thursday on its Facebook page.

“Her sudden departure brings both immeasurable sadness and questions that will unfortunately never be answered,” the association said.

“We cannot repeat it enough, immediate action is needed to prevent more women from falling victim to such tragedies.”

Both Corbeil and Joly, the former vice-president of a local hunting and fishing association, were prominent in Contrecoeur, a city of about 6,000 people. Contrecoeur Mayor Maud Allaire said she was shaken and appalled by another murder of a woman in the province.

“It is unbearable to know that many women live in the shadow of violence and it is more than urgent to address this societal issue,” Allaire said in a statement from the city. “This is unacceptable: too many women pay with their lives. We must act collectively to make it stop.”

The statement added that Corbeil, who used to work for the city, will be remembered as a “beloved former employee who has made her place in the economic sector, a predominantly male environment.”

The “wave of violence” raging against women in Quebec is a cry for help, the city’s statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

It was officers with the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police service who arrived first to the scene after responding to a 911 call.

Major crimes detectives from the provincial police took over the investigation, and a spokeswoman said late Wednesday the initial investigation indicates Corbeil was killed before Joly took his own life. Autopsies have been ordered on the bodies.

On Thursday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault offered his condolences and was asked what more his government could do, after investing heavily in programs for domestic violence victims.

“It’s the responsibility of all our society to fight against this type of violence,” Legault said. “I want to tell the population if you’re aware of something, please denounce.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies