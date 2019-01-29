Wife of Humboldt Broncos coach forgives truck driver who caused the fatal crash

Open this photo in gallery In this court artist's sketch, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is shown at his sentencing hearing in Melfort, Sask., Jan. 28, 2019. Cloudesley Rook-Hobbs/The Canadian Press

The wife of the Humboldt Broncos head coach says she forgives the truck driver who caused a crash that killed her husband and 15 others.

Darcy Haugan’s wife Christina told court that while she’s angry the crash claimed the life of the father of her two young children, she also has forgiveness for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu.

She told Sidhu she hopes he learns more about what an incredible man her husband was.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured last April when Sidhu blew a stop sign and drove into the path of the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

Sidhu has admitted to causing the high-speed crash and has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving.

The victims and their families are getting a chance to address court this week before Sidhu is sentenced.