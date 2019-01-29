 Skip to main content

Canada Wife of Humboldt Broncos coach forgives truck driver who caused the fatal crash

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Wife of Humboldt Broncos coach forgives truck driver who caused the fatal crash

Melfort, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

In this court artist's sketch, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is shown at his sentencing hearing in Melfort, Sask., Jan. 28, 2019.

Cloudesley Rook-Hobbs/The Canadian Press

The wife of the Humboldt Broncos head coach says she forgives the truck driver who caused a crash that killed her husband and 15 others.

Darcy Haugan’s wife Christina told court that while she’s angry the crash claimed the life of the father of her two young children, she also has forgiveness for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu.

She told Sidhu she hopes he learns more about what an incredible man her husband was.

Story continues below advertisement

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured last April when Sidhu blew a stop sign and drove into the path of the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

Sidhu has admitted to causing the high-speed crash and has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving.

The victims and their families are getting a chance to address court this week before Sidhu is sentenced.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter