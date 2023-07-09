The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued two evacuation orders due to the risks from the Tsah Creek and Finger Lake wildfires.

The district says the danger posed by the Tsah Creek wildfire has prompted the evacuation order for all properties on either side of Highway 27 in the vicinity of Echo Lake and Bearcub FSR. Late Saturday night, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closed a 12 kilometre stretch of the Highway 27 corridor between Blue Mountain Road and Kenner Road as a precautionary measure after the wildfire breached control lines.

The district, along with the Saik’uz First Nation has also ordered the evacuation for all properties to the south of the Bobtail Connector and Kluskus Forest Service Roads, in the vicinity of Finger Lake, including those accessed off Lavoie Gold Road, Long Lake Road and 6100 Road, as the Finger Lake wildfire continues to burn out-of-control.

Residents of both areas are being instructed to leave immediately.

On Saturday, Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued an evacuation order for Kager Lake campsite and Trails and Boer Mountain trail system due to the danger posed by the Tintagel wildfire.

That fire is also burning out-of-control, covering 2.5 square kilometres and continuing to spread.

Emergency alerts have been issued by the Cariboo Regional District due to wildfire risks in the Townsend Creek and Branch Road area.

The first alert was issued Saturday evening for eight parcels covering about 25 square kilometres due to the Townsend Creek wildfire.

The blaze was discovered that afternoon, and is believed to have been sparked by lightning. It is listed as burning out-of-control, and currently covers 1.1 square kilometres about 2.5 kilometres east of Margaret Lake.

The district also issued an evacuation alert for 27 parcels in the Branch Road Area, covering more than 193 square kilometres.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Branch Road wildfire discovered Friday night is burning out-of-control, and covers nearly a kilometre. The service says a helicopter, three pieces of heavy equipment including a bulldozer, excavator and water tender and other resources are responding.

An evacuation alert has also been issued by the Yukon government as a wildfire burns in the Ibex Valley.

Yukon Protective Services says the fire is adjacent to the Alaska Highway and is about two kilometres south of the Takhini Bridge.

Since being first reported at 5 p.m. Saturday, the fire has grown to cover 73 hectares and is highly visible, producing smoke impacting the Ibex Valley and Whitehorse.

Yukon’s Emergency Measures Organization has issued an evacuation alert for the area as a precaution, and structure protection, such as sprinklers, has been set up on many nearby residences as a preventive measure.

Yukon Wildland Fire Management, the Yukon Fire Marshall SHOT (Special Heavy Operations Team) group, Whitehorse Fire Department and the Hootalinqua and Ibex Valley Volunteer Fire Departments are responding to the blaze, along with an air tanker from Alaska.

The fire is not expected to immediately threaten homes or the Alaska Highway.

The territorial government says heavy machinery will be building dozer guards on the north and east parts of the fire overnight, and suppression efforts will continue throughout the day.