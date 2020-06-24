 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Winnipeg man faces fine for refusing to wear mask on flight: RCMP

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve been called for a second time this month because an airline passenger was not wearing a mask while flying.

The Mounties say they responded to a report Monday night of an unruly passenger on a flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg, and were told that the man had refused directions to wear a protective mask.

They say a 39-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a charge of refusing to comply with flight crew instructions, which carries a maximum fine of $5,000.

On June 14, a flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg due to an alleged unruly passenger.

RCMP said a 60-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. was charged after lighting a cigarette during the flight and refusing to wear a mask.

The accused in that case was remanded in custody on charges including mischief, smoking onboard an aircraft and refusing to comply with flight crew instructions.

