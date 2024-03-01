Open this photo in gallery: The bunker-like entrance of a subterranean pedestrian tunnel at Winnipeg’s iconic Portage & Main intersection on May 1, 2023.Shannon VanRaes/Globe and Mail

Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham is reopening Portage and Main, one of Canada’s most historic crossroads, to pedestrians for the first time in over four decades.

Often called the crossroads of Canada, because of its proximity to the longitudinal centre of the country, Portage and Main has been a nexus of debate across Manitoba: There are 16 lanes of car traffic and zero crosswalks.

Barricades have closed the intersection to pedestrian traffic at street level since 1979, forcing people to cross through an underground concourse, at another intersection a distance away, or to jaywalk.

Portage and Main marks the point at which two of Winnipeg’s main thoroughfares, Portage Avenue and Main Street, connect downtown. It’s where the city cheered at war’s end, protested in the 1919 General Strike and celebrated the return of the city’s NHL team, the Winnipeg Jets.

Mr. Gillingham, who became mayor in 2022, said during his election campaign that he was not interested in reopening the intersection to pedestrians. At a press conference in Winnipeg’s city hall on Friday morning, he explained his change of heart.

A report commissioned by city council shows that repairs to the intersection as it currently exists would cost around $73-million, with up to five years of construction-induced traffic delays, Mr. Gillingham said.

