Canada

Winter storm delays opening of Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball is seen in his office at the Confederation Building, in St. John's, in a Feb. 18, 2020, file photo. Today was to be the first government sitting since Ball announced his intention to step down last month.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The opening of Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature has been delayed as the provincial capital gets hit by another winter storm.

St. John’s and the surrounding area is under a winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting five more centimetres of snow and gusty winds until midday.

Meteorologist David Neil says the St. John’s International Airport had recorded 23 centimetres of snow as of 10:30 a.m., since the storm began Sunday evening.

The House of Assembly was set to sit this afternoon but government offices have been closed for the day as snow and wind gusts affect visibility across the city.

Today was to be the first government sitting since Premier Dwight Ball announced his intention to step down last month, saying he will remain in his post until his party chooses a new leader.

Ball says he will stay on as the representative for his Humber-Gros Morne district until the next provincial election, legally required to take place 12 months after the new leader is sworn in.

Monday’s storm is the latest in a snowy season for the capital, with between 360 and 370 centimetres recorded at the airport, up from the average annual count of 335 centimetres.

