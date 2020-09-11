Woman reported missing found dead in southern Manitoba; police investigating as a homicide

Open this photo in gallery Tamara (Norman) Benoit is seen in this undated police handout photo. The Canadian Press

RCMP say the remains of a woman reported missing two months ago have been found in southern Manitoba.

Mounties say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The body was found in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie on Sept. 3.

The woman was later identified as 36-year-old Tamara (Norman) Benoit.

She was reported missing to Winnipeg police on July 10.

Mounties say Benoit last had contact with her family in May and was believed to be in Long Plain First Nation on May 23.

