Correctional Service of Canada says a woman serving a life sentence for second-degree murder escaped a minimum-security facility in Winnipeg by walking out the back door.

The federal agency says 42-year-old Joyce Kringuk was being housed at the Eagle Women’s Lodge in Winnipeg when she escaped Monday.

The correctional service says lodge staff immediately contacted Winnipeg police and a warrant for the inmate’s arrest was issued.

Kringuk is described as being four feet and nine inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, and scars on her lower back and the inside of her right bicep.

She also has several tattoos, including a heart on her left wrist, the name Joyce on her left shoulder, a heart with stars on her right wrist and the letters “JI” on her right forearm.

Eagle Women’s Lodge and the correctional service are investigating.