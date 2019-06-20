 Skip to main content

Canada York Regional Police charge four people following death of woman from fentanyl overdose

Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police north of Toronto have laid multiple charges against four suspects following the death of a 28-year-old woman from a fentanyl overdose.

York Regional Police say the woman was found dead at a home in Whitchurch-Stoufville, Ont., on the evening of Feb. 2, and the cause of death was fentanyl.

Police allege a 24-year-old woman from Mississauga gave the woman the drugs.

She was arrested in May and charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking fentanyl.

The alleged dealer was arrested last Wednesday and charged with trafficking, possession, conspiracy and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Two other suspects are also accused of trafficking fentanyl, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

