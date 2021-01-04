Yukon begins immunization program as 103-year-old woman among first to get vaccine

Open this photo in gallery A typical vaccination station at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Dec. 14, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Yukon has begun its immunization program at a long-term care facility in Whitehorse.

Eighty-four-year-old Agnes Mills and 103-year-old Mary Merchant were the first to roll up their sleeves at Whistle Bend Place.

The two women are among about 50 residents and staff who were expected to receive the Moderna vaccine, which has been shipped to all three territories.

Yukon expects to get enough doses of the vaccine to immunize about 75 per cent of its population by the end of March.

A spokeswoman with the Department of Health and Social Services says the territory has about 270 residents in five care homes but none of Yukon’s approximately 64 cases of COVID-19 has involved seniors.

Nunavut is also expected to start its vaccination program this week, and the Northwest Territories is scheduled to begin immunizations next week.