Yukon to get first Moderna vaccine doses in January, with more in March

Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada
The Canadian Press
Yukon Premier Sandy Silver listens to the opening remarks of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a the Meeting of First Ministers in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Yukon says it will get Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in January.

Premier Sandy Silver says the territory will get enough of the vaccine for every adult who wants it.

Health minister Pauline Frost says about 50,000 doses are to arrive by the end of March.

She says that’s enough to vaccinate 25,000 people, or 75 per cent of Yukon’s population.

Health-care workers, people over 80 and people in remote communities will be prioritized.

Yukon’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brendan Hanley, says the territory asked for the Moderna vaccine because the Pfizer one is not practical for distribution because of its cold storage requirements.

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada, but Hanley says it’s next in line for approval.

Report an error
