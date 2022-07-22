The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for several chicken wiener products distributed by Maple Lodge Farms because they contain pea protein which is not declared on the label.

The recall covers Zabiha Halal brand Original Chicken Wieners and Maple Lodge Farm Original Chicken Wieners, both sold in 450 gram packages with best before dates from June 30, 2022 to Sept. 28, 2022.

Also included in the recall are Zabiha Halal brand Corn Dogs, which were sold in 1 kg packages, with best before dates ranging from May 6, 2023 to June 14, 2023.

The affected products were sold nationally

There has been one reported reaction linked to the recalled items.

Customers are advised to either throw the products out or return them to their place of purchase.

