20 questions with Vancouver comedian Graham Clark

Open this photo in gallery Graham Clark. Dan Barham

For this feature, Globe B.C. borrows from Vanity Fair (and other media that have popularized French author Marcel Proust’s questionnaire), as a way to get to know notable people around the province.

Here is Graham Clark, a talented comedian who has been contributing to Vancouver’s stand-up comedy scene for more than two decades.

1. If you could live anywhere in British Columbia, where would it be?

Story continues below advertisement

In an affordable apartment.

2. If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Under the sea.

3. Which talent would you most like to have?

Karate.

4. Bike, walk or drive?

Where’s the bus option?

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

5. An object you still own from your childhood?

My Pee-wee Herman doll.

6. What is your greatest extravagance?

I buy whatever I like at Value Village.

7. What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

A certain doctor named Phil.

Story continues below advertisement

8. What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Waiting until someone has a mouth full of drink then trying to make them laugh.

9. What is your greatest fear?

Heights AND depths.

10. What was your first paying job?

I was an extra in Cool Runnings.

11. What restaurant have you eaten at the most?

Recently? The Black Lodge!

12. If you could be a fictional character for one day, who would it be?

Chris Gaines.

13. What is the greatest issue facing Vancouver?

Homes. A lot of ills here are tied into real estate problems: homelessness, fentanyl overdoses, affordability, it’s all tied in some way to homes.

14. If you had $1-million to give to a charity, what cause would you select?

This is just a good opportunity to plug some cool charities: DTES Women’s Centre, VOKRA, Smile Train, Food Banks Canada, Rainbow Railroad, Children’s Help Phone, there’s too many!

15. What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My children; Saint, North and Chicago

16. When and where were you happiest?

The last time I made someone spit their drink out from laughing.

17. Which living person do you most admire?

I know how this will go, I’ll say someone, then they’ll do something awful before this comes out and I’ll look like a psycho for saying them.

18. Which living person do you most despise?

Anyone who takes money from people for their “psychic” abilities.

19. What is your most treasured possession?

My health. Just kidding, my swords!

20. What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

I don’t wanna say, because what if someone reads this and says “That’s my life he’s talking about!”?