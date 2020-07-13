Abbotsford police say fatal Friday shooting ‘has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit’

Investigators say a shooting that killed a 43-year-old man east of Vancouver on Friday night was likely targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released more details about the slaying that happened July 10, just before 8 p.m. in Abbotsford, B.C.

Sgt. Frank Jang says in a statement that officers found Karmjit Sran dead at the scene as they responded to reports of shots fired at a home.

Jang says Sran was known to police and the shooting “has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit,” but he says a motive is still undetermined.

Investigators want to speak to drivers who may have been in the Mount Lehman area of Abbotsford along Taylor, Mount Lehman or Ross roads or along 56th Avenue to Highway 1.

Anyone who travelled those routes between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday and has dashcam video of the trip is asked to contact the homicide team.

