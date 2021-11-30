Floodwater is seen in Abbottsford, B.C., on Nov. 22, a week after rainstorms lashed British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods and shutting highways.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

Environment Canada is forecasting a period of heavy rain for many parts of southern and coastal British Columbia today after mudslides and flooding caused devastation in parts of the province.

It says up to 150 millimetres of rain could drench parts of Vancouver Island through Wednesday and the agency has warned of the rainfall possibly causing water to pool on roads and causing flooding in low-lying areas.

Up to 60 millimetres is forecast for Vancouver and Abbotsford, with as much as 80 mm expected over sections of the Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver, including Surrey and Langley, and up to 120 mm near the North Shore mountains and Squamish.

Snowmelt could add to increased runoff and flooding as milder temperatures are expected at higher altitudes.

Avalanche Canada says the powerful storms over the last two weeks have created hazardous conditions in most of B.C.’s mountain ranges.

The organization posted an advisory warning of an “increasingly dangerous avalanche cycle” as a system of atmospheric rivers brings snow followed by heavy rain to many regions.

It rates the avalanche risk as high to extreme on the south and northwest coast and on mountains in eastern B.C. from Chetwynd south to Castlegar.

People should stay clear of avalanche terrain because avalanches are “expected to run full path to valley bottom with the arrival of this third atmospheric river,” the organization says.

Each of three weather systems that have hit the province since mid-November has dumped large amounts of snow at higher elevations before turning to rain. Environment Canada says the latest storm will push the freezing level to 3,000 metres, adding snowmelt to the rain that is forecast across B.C.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says his ministry is watching conditions carefully in the hard-hit Merritt and Abbotsford areas, but is also focusing on flood and slide dangers facing other coastal communities, particularly the Bella Coola Valley.

In the Abbotsford area, flooding from earlier storms has already devastated low-lying agricultural areas, but Mayor Henry Braun said Monday his community had reinforced dikes and protected infrastructure.

Water levels from the Nooksack River in Washington state were dropping slowly, relieving pressure on dikes that are protecting highways and farmland on the Canadian side of the border, said Braun.

