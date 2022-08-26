Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union picket outside a B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch facility, in Delta, B.C., on Aug. 15, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s cannabis stores say they’re shutting their doors and laying off staff because a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province’s pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week.

The privately owned stores say they have run out of supply and have no other choice but to temporarily close and let go their workers.

Mood Cannabis Co. chief executive Cory Waldron says he had to lay off 90 per cent of staff at his two Nanaimo stores because they weren’t receiving deliveries from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

He knows of at least 40 stores that have closed already and believes that number could double by the end of the day.

The job action was orchestrated by the British Columbia General Employees’ Union, which represents about 33,000 public-service workers in the province and is fighting for better wages.

B.C. hospitality, tourism and liquor groups seek quick resolution to BCGEU job action

The union resumed bargaining earlier this week, but a settlement has yet to be reached.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.