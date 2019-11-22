 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

BC Hydro says customers largely unprepared for outages despite increasingly severe weather

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Boats are battered by waves during a windstorm in White Rock, B.C., on Dec. 20, 2018. The powerful windstorm left 750,000 customers without power and tens of thousands waited more than three days before it was reconnected in the largest outage in BC Hydro’s history.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

BC Hydro says its customers are largely unprepared for power outages despite increasingly severe winter storms.

The Crown utility says in a report that it’s seeing increasing damage to its infrastructure because of storms in recent years.

A powerful windstorm last December left 750,000 customers without power and tens of thousands waited more than three days before it was reconnected in the largest outage in the utility’s history.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Hydro says a survey of 800 customers found more than 60 per cent have not taken steps to prepare for storm-related power outages and only half have an emergency kit.

The survey found that most people affected by the December 2018 storm felt they could have been more prepared, yet only half have taken any steps toward that since then.

BC Hydro is encouraging customers to stock emergency kits with enough supplies to sustain each member of a household for at least three days.

A kit should include a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, any required medication, non-perishable food and bottled water.

The utility is also reminding people to call 911 if they come across a downed or damaged power line, which should be considered live and dangerous.

In December 2017, an ice storm that hit the Fraser Valley caused challenges for crews when freezing rain and below-zero temperatures caused ice to form on trees, which broke and fell onto power lines or knocked down power poles.

BC Hydro says its equipment became encased in ice and the poor weather conditions made it extremely difficult for crews to respond.

Story continues below advertisement

In August 2015, a summer windstorm knocked out power to more than 700,000 customers over a three-day period on the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter