B.C. police watchdog investigating after officer shoots man inside car in Kootenay region

The RCMP say the driver of a vehicle was seriously injured when an officer discharged his firearm during a police check of the car on Wednesday in British Columbia’s South Slocan region.
The Mounties say officers responded to a report shortly before 2 a.m. local time of males yelling and shots being fired.
Police found a stopped vehicle matching the description of a car that was seen leaving a residence on the block where the complaint was investigated and when officers approached, a female passenger got out and the male driver remained inside.
The RCMP say there was an interaction with the driver during the vehicle check that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm.
First aid was administered before the driver was taken to hospital, but police say his condition is unknown.
The RCMP say in a news release that the province’s police watchdog has been notified and will conduct an investigation into the shooting involving the officer.
The Independent Investigations Office examines all incidents of serious harm involving police to determine whether any offences were committed.
