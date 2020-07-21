B.C. provincial court to get six more judges to help with COVID-19 pandemic backlog

Six more judges have been appointed to British Columbia’s provincial court in an effort to clear away the backlog stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says in an information bulletin that it has reappointed three senior judges and appointed three new judges.

The bulletin says the appointments will increase the capacity of the provincial court and reduce court delays around the province.

It says the senior judges will help address the backlog of cases and support the response to the impacts of COVID-19 on the judicial system.

Jane Cartwright, Thomas Gove and Richard Miller are back working on the bench starting Tuesday, while Wendy Bernt, Tamara Golinsky and Oliver Fleck have been newly appointed and start work Aug. 10.

The provincial court started a gradual reopening of courtrooms last month.

