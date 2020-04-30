 Skip to main content
B.C. RCMP issues warning after seizing 1,500 unauthorized COVID-19 tests

Richmond, B.C.
The Canadian Press
An unauthorized COVID-19 test seized in Richmond, B.C., is shown in this undated handout photo. Health Canada and the RCMP have seized more than 1,500 unauthorized COVID-19 test kits from a B.C. resident.

Health Canada and the RCMP have seized more than 1,500 unauthorized COVID-19 test kits from a British Columbia resident.

Mounties say they were acting on a tip from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre that the test kits were being sold online by a Richmond, B.C., resident to unsuspecting B.C. citizens.

Police allege the resident had acquired and sold the tests without authorization.

“Selling or advertising health products that make false or misleading claims to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure COVID-19 is illegal in Canada,” RCMP said in a release Thursday.

Only diagnostic tests authorized by Health Canada can be imported or sold in the country, and police say the health agency is monitoring websites for false or misleading claims.

RCMP warned those who may have bought the tests to stop using them and consult a health care professional.

No charges have been laid.

