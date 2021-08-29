 Skip to main content
BC Wildfire Service reports progress on blazes as military, Mexican crews arrive

Open this photo in gallery

Burnt trees are seen in an area where numerous structures were destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month, in Monte Lake, B.C., on Aug. 26, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

More help is arriving to support BC Wildfire Service firefighters as they continue to make headway on several blazes in British Columbia.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says another 60 members of the Canadian Armed Forces were expected to arrive Sunday, doubling a contingent that landed Saturday to help battle an out-of-control fire west of Vernon, B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service reported progress this weekend on all flanks of the fire that has scorched more than 800 square kilometres.

It says a controlled ignition is planned for Monday if conditions remain favourable.

The emergency operations centre says additional firefighters from Mexico also arrived this weekend to help battle a blaze just outside West Kelowna and crews are making “good progress.”

The BC Wildfire Service also reached significant milestones on several fires that were downgraded from out-of-control to being “held” Saturday, including two blazes northwest of Castlegar.

The new classification means the fires are not likely to spread beyond existing boundaries under the current and forecasted conditions.

