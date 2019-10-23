B.C.’s police watchdog called to Langley, B.C., police altercation leads to death

B.C.’s police watchdog says it’s been called in after a man in Langley died following a fight with officers trying to take him into custody.

The Independent Investigations Office says RCMP officers responding to an abandoned 911 call located the man at about 3 p.m.

It says an altercation occurred while officers were trying to make an arrest and an investigation has begun to determine if police had any role in his death.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP says the man who appeared to be impaired by drugs lost consciousness and died at the scene despite life-saving efforts of police, firefighters and paramedics.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.