Body of missing British Columbia professor Ramazan Gencay found in Colombia

A British Columbia professor who went missing in Colombia earlier this month has been found dead.
A statement sent to Simon Fraser University faculty and staff says Colombian police recovered the body of Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay outside of Medellin.
University president Andrew Petter says the economics professor will be deeply missed and that his heart goes out to Gencay’s family, friends, students and colleagues.
Gencay’s wife Carole Gencay says on Facebook that her husband suffered an untimely death in Colombia and a celebration of life is being planned.
Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has died in Colombia and consular services are being provided to the person’s family.
Petter’s statement to university employees says there are numerous support services available for students, faculty and staff.
“I know how distressing this news is for the SFU community, and I wish to reassure everyone that we will continue to do everything we can to support Ramo’s family at this sad and difficult time,” he said.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.