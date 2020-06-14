 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Escapees out of B.C. prison for two days are charged with murder

LANGFORD, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Two inmates who escaped from a Vancouver Island prison have been charged with first-degree murder over allegations they killed a man during their brief break out.

RCMP say James Busch and Zachary Armitage are accused of killing 60-year-old Martin Payne, whose body was found in his Victoria-area home on July 12 last year.

Police were alerted on July 8 last year that the two men had escaped from the minimum security William Head Institution near Victoria and an off-duty officer spotted the men two days later, leading to the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

It was only when Payne failed to show up for work that officers found his body days later and a news release issued at the time said they were looking for the victim’s red Ford-F 150 truck.

Anne Kelly, the commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada, extended her sympathies to Payne’s family in a statement and says they take this situation seriously, including the fact that the two accused had escaped from their custody before the crime.

Kelly says they launched an investigation looking at how to prevent and respond to escape and measures have been taken to enhance security.

“This is a terrible tragedy and it is important that we garner lessons from the escapes and work to prevent them in the future. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our policies and practices are evidence-based and are responsive to an evolving environment,” Kelly says in the statement.

I know this is an incredibly difficult time for the citizens of the West Shore and in particular, Metchosin, Kelly says of the hometown where Payne’s body was discovered.

“I know Mr. Payne was a deeply loved member of the community and my heartfelt condolences go out to all of you for your loss.”

The statement says escapes from federal prisons are uncommon and the last break out at William Head was in 2014 and before that in 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

Payne’s family said in a statement submitted by RCMP that he was deeply loved by his tight circle of friends and family and they continue to mourn his senseless loss 11 months later.

“The man who was taken from us was an exceptionally gentle and caring human being whose love, support, and encouragement were unfailing.”

The off-duty officer who spotted the two men was walking his Great Dane dog when police said one of the two escapees commented on the large size of the animal.

Police said at the time that the RCMP officer recognized the men as Armitage and Busch, called 911 and the men were arrested.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies