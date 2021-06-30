 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Evacuation alerts issued for areas near two out-of-control wildfires in B.C. Interior

The Canadian Press
The Sparks Lake fire has grown to approximately 23 square kilometres in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

BC WILDFIRE SERVICE/Reuters

The B.C. Wildfire Service is dealing with two out-of-control blazes in the Interior that have prompted evacuation alerts.

The McKay Creek fire was discovered Tuesday burning about 23 kilometres north of Lillooet, and has grown to approximately 50 square kilometres as a result of the hot and dry conditions.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for a large area of West Pavilion Road.

The Sparks Lake fire covers 23 square kilometres in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

An evacuation order has been listed for nine properties in Copper Desert Country, while an evacuation alert is in place for 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas.

Both fires are suspected to be human caused, but remain under investigation Forty-six firefighters are battling the McKay Creek blaze, with the support of four helicopters, while there are 47 personnel on site at the Sparks Lake fire, along with four helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment.

The service says 20 firefighters are working throughout the night at the Sparks Lake blaze.

