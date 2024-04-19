First Nation solar farm in B.C. expected to save 1.1 million litres of diesel a year

A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.

Nearly $16-million in federal and provincial funding is going toward the solar farm in Anahim Lake, home to the Ulkatcho First Nation, where power is currently diesel generated.

Infrastructure Canada says in a news release that the project will reduce the need for diesel generation in the remote community by about 64 per cent, equal to 1.1 million litres less of diesel a year.

The power plant will be built by the Ulkatcho Energy Corporation.

BC Hydro says the project is expected to generate 3.8 megawatts, enough to power approximately 350 homes.

The statement says BC Hydro will buy the solar energy and integrate it into power lines and a battery storage system to serve the community.