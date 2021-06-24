Heat warnings issued for B.C. as record-high temperatures loom

Open this photo in gallery People play beach volleyball at Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on July 19, 2020. Some B.C. communities are bracing for a heatwave that could bring record temperatures to the region this week. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Some B.C. communities are setting up cooling centres and distributing water bottles ahead of a sweltering heat wave that is expected to blanket most of the province.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for most of B.C. and says many areas could see record-high temperatures starting Friday and continuing into next week.

The weather office says an exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will stall over the province, raising temperatures in parts of the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon and southern Interior to 40 C, or higher, by Sunday or Monday. Elsewhere, the mercury will nudge the high 30s and forecasters say humidity will make conditions feel even hotter.

Sweltering heat is expected to continue through Tuesday for most of B.C., but forecasters say inland sections of the north and central coasts won’t see any relief until Thursday.

Environment Canada warns the unseasonable temperatures will likely cause other weather-related problems. It says expected record highs will raise river levels due to glacier melt, increase the risk of wildfires as forests dry out, and boost the potential for illnesses linked to heat or air quality as the high-pressure lid traps stagnant air over much of B.C.

In Kamloops, where temperatures are projected to bust the 40 C mark beginning Saturday, the city is offering residents temporary relief by turning an arena into a cooling centre.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the Sandman Centre will be limited to 50 people at a time and those inside will be required to wear masks and practise physical distancing.

Community groups are distributing bottled water and community service officers will watch for people at risk of heat-related illnesses during their patrols and encourage people to find relief from the heat where possible, the city says in a statement.

In Vancouver, the city and the parks board have installed eight misting stations and installed 10 temporary water fountains on top of the more than 200 permanent ones already scattered around the city. They have also shared a list of 10 recreation centres and other buildings with air conditioning, while reminding the public that anyone is welcome to cool down in public libraries.

The City of Penticton is also reminding people where water is publicly accessible, while reminding those going into the backcountry that a fire ban is in effect to prevent wildfires.

“We encourage both residents and visitors to continue monitoring weather forecasts, and follow the advice of Health Canada,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.

“Please drink plenty of water, wear a hat and use sunscreen, stay in the shade, go for a dip in our lakes and check in on your friends, family, seniors and neighbours. Be safe and responsible during the coming heat wave.”

