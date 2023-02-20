A series of winter storm and snowfall warnings cover regions throughout British Columbia, along with several rain and wind bulletins in the southwest.

Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres of snow are expected today across inland parts of the north coast, including Terrace and Kitimat, while areas to the east, from the Bulkley Valley to Prince George, could see up to 20 centimetres.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for areas along B.C.’s boundary with Alberta, from the Yellowhead Highway down through the Kinbasket region to the east Kootenays and the Elk Valley, with up to 30 centimetres expected in Fernie.

A winter storm warning is also posted for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, with up to 35 centimetres of snow projected at the highest elevations before flurries across the southern Interior are expected to ease later Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a rainfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley, with the heaviest downpours expected to taper off Tuesday morning, while a wind warning is in effect for the Fraser Canyon, including Lytton, with gusts up to 90 km/h overnight.

On Vancouver Island, Environment Canada is predicting strong winds on the west coast, gusting up to 100 km/h over exposed areas before easing Tuesday morning.