Homicide investigators scour Langley neighbourhood after suspected attack in B.C.

Homicide investigators confirm one person has died and a second has been injured in the latest targeted shooting in Metro Vancouver.

Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a 22-year-old man died Tuesday night and a second man in his early 20s is recovering from gunshot wounds after the attack in a residential neighbourhood of Langley, B.C.

Jang says the 22-year-old victim is known to police and the shooting may be linked to the drug trade, but there is no immediate sign that it is gang-related.

The homicide team is also checking any possible link between the shooting and a car fire that occurred shortly after the attack just a few kilometres away in south Surrey.

There have been a number of targeted, fatal shootings in Metro Vancouver over the last month and several have been linked to vehicle fires in the same area.

Jang says police are treating the fire as suspicious and he urges anyone with surveillance or dashcam video to speak to police.

“This is early in the investigation, but this has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit,” Jang told a news conference in Langley.

He says although the unnamed victim is known to police, there is nothing “glaringly obvious” that links him to the ongoing Metro Vancouver gang conflict.

