Homicide team investigating after woman killed in shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Homicide investigators have now taken over the case after the death of a woman injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Surrey, B.C.

A social media message from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the unnamed victim died in hospital.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to reports of shots fired in a residential neighbourhood of northeast Surrey just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located the victim and arrested a man a short distance away.

Police have not confirmed a motive for the attack.

It’s the latest in a string of targeted shootings in Metro Vancouver in recent days, including separate daytime attacks outside busy shopping malls in Delta and Langley, but police have not linked any of the violent incidents.

