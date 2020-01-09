 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

July inquest to examine 2016 death of B.C. man shot by police

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The British Columbia Coroners Service says an inquest will be held into the police shooting death of Craig Ford.

The 49-year-old Nanaimo man was walking through a residential area of the city on June 14, 2016, when RCMP were called because he appeared to be carrying a knife.

A report released in 2017 by the office that examines all cases of police-involved injury or death cleared the officers involved, finding there was little choice but to shoot when Ford repeatedly refused orders to drop the knife and advanced toward police.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says Ford had earlier told another officer at the scene that the incident would only end “when I’m dead or you’re dead.”

Witnesses say they repeatedly heard RCMP members shouting at Ford to drop the knife, before two shots were fired, hitting him in the chest.

The coroners service says inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person is detained by or in the custody of a peace officer, and the inquest into Ford’s death will begin July 27, in Nanaimo.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies