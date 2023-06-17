In tournament-mad Kamloops, B.C., it’s not easy to stand out, but the Kamloops NorthPaws, a summer baseball team, is giving it a try.
Looking to build upon their inaugural season in the West Coast League, the team – which is composed of college-eligible players like those in NCAA Division 1 and 2, as well as a handful of local athletes – got off to a rough start with their 11-4 home opener loss June 6, but that didn’t phase the dozen or so kids who crowded onto the field after the game.
The NorthPaws are among the newest recruits to the West Coast League, and play out of Kamloops’s Norbrock Stadium, along the Thompson River. The Edmonton Riverhawks, Nanaimo NightOwls and Springfield Drifters also recently joined the league, which features teams from Alberta, B.C., Oregon and Washington. The wooden bat league consists of 16 teams and a 54-game regular season.
The new team’s loss was surely eclipsed by the sight of the young fans running the bases before greeting their new favourite baseball players – and grabbing a signature or two before their school night bedtime.