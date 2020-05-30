 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Kootenay Boundary region issues evacuation alert due to possible weekend floods

Grand Forks, B.C.
The Canadian Press
An evacuation alert has been issued for 2,300 people due to possible flooding in British Columbia’s southern interior along the Kettle River watershed.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says the alert doesn’t mean people have to leave just yet.

But it warns people affected by the order should make arrangements to find a safe place before waters are expected to rise between Sunday and Tuesday.

It says forecasted hot weather and heavy rain could affect properties within the floodplain from Carmi on the West Kettle River to Christina Lake.

The regional district says people who choose to remain in their homes should be ready leave on short notice.

Earlier Friday, the mayors of Grand Forks, Greenwood and Midway declared states of local emergency for the entire Boundary region.

Report an error
