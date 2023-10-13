A 30-year-old man has been charged with murdering a Coquitlam, B.C., woman who was reported missing last November.

Police say that after an almost year-long investigation, homicide investigators have determined that 57-year-old Jodine Millar was murdered.

Millar was reported missing on Nov. 28, the same day police found her empty car after a crash on Highway 1.

Investigators at the time said witnesses saw the brown 2011 Hyundai Tucson speeding when it veered off the road and into a water-filled ditch, and a second vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, spokesperson for the province’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, says Millar’s remains were recovered by the RCMP, but police are not releasing details of when or where they were found.

On Friday, police said 30-year-old Carson Mackay, was arrested in Calgary and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Pierotti said Mackay was living in Coquitlam at the time of Millar’s disappearance and the two were known to each other. He did not provide specifics about the relationship.

Police are also not releasing details of how Millar died.

“Mr. McKay was arrested yesterday in Calgary. He’s being interviewed right now. So, we have to be careful about what we release publicly at that point,” Pierotti said Friday.

“As well, this case does remain now before the courts. So, we do have to be careful. I know that typically, we would release a little bit more information but in this situation, just based on the specifics of it, I can’t share with you exactly what caused her death.”

Pierotti said Millar moved to British Columbia from Manitoba to be closer to her adult daughter.