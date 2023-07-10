RCMP say a man is dead after he was found unresponsive in an SUV in a Surrey, B.C., alleyway, where officers were responding to reports of a shooting.

Surrey RCMP say in a statement the man was found in a white Ford Edge in the alleyway north of 96 Avenue and 130 Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, and was later declared dead at a hospital.

Officers say they’re investigating whether there’s any connection between the homicide and the discovery of a burnt-out vehicle a short time later around seven kilometres away in the Newton neighbourhood.

Police say the shooting scene was cordoned off “for a significant amount of time.”

The investigation is being conducted by Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

No suspect description is available, and any witnesses or people with dashcam footage from the area are being asked to contact the homicide team.