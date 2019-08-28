Man fined $2,000 for feeding Timbit to bear in British Columbia

Open this photo in gallery Tim Horton's Timbits.

Feeding a Timbit and hot dogs to a bear has resulted in a $2,000 fine in British Columbia.

The province’s conservation officer service says the man was also ordered to keep a distance of at least 50 metres from bears for six months by a provincial court judge on Aug. 22.

The service says in a tweet the man, whose name was not released, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully feeding bears.

The man posted a photo on social media of himself feeding the Tim Hortons treat to the bear from a vehicle on the side of the Alaska Highway.

Last October, the service says the bear appeared to be a young grizzly.

At the time, the service said a woman was also charged but it made no mention of that case in its tweet.

