 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Man sentenced to more than a year in prison after B.C. toddler killed by snake venom poisoning

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Aleka Gonzales was found dead in North Vancouver in May 2014 shortly after being returned to her mother following a visit with Henry Thomas at his Fraser Valley home.

Venessa Gonzales/The Canadian Press

A man has been sentenced to more than a year in jail for the death of a British Columbia toddler poisoned by snake venom.

Henry Thomas, who is in his early 50s, was sentenced Tuesday in provincial court in North Vancouver, five years after the death of two-year-old Aleka Gonzales.

Court records show that with time already served Thomas received a 15-month jail term and two years probation.

Story continues below advertisement

He pleaded guilty in July to one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Gonzales was found dead in North Vancouver in May 2014 shortly after being returned to her mother following a visit with Thomas at his Fraser Valley home.

RCMP said an investigation began in 2015 when snakes and other equipment were seized from the man’s property, but Thomas wasn’t charged until January 2019 when tests confirmed the girl had been poisoned by snake venom.

Police have never said what type of snake was involved or how the girl may have contacted the venom.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies