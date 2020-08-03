Michael Bublé headlines latest Order of British Columbia appointments

Open this photo in gallery Michael Bublé is seen on stage during the Juno Awards, in Vancouver, on March 25, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Singer Michael Bublé is to be appointed to the Order of British Columbia, one of the province’s highest honours.

The Burnaby-born singer headlines the class of 13 British Columbians set to become the order’s newest members.

Other notable appointments include former B.C. finance minister Carole Taylor, who was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2001, and real estate developer Ryan Beedie.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government says 160 people were nominated this year, with anyone able to put forward a name.

The official in-person investiture ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19 and this year’s members will be invited to attend a ceremony in 2021.

The deadline to nominate someone this year was March 6, 2020.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.