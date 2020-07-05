 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

Mud slide cripples Seymour Arm water system, high water closes some B.C. roads

Victoria, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
High water and wet weather kept much of British Columbia on flood watch Saturday with mudslides, washouts and road closures hitting rural communities.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says a mudslide caused largely by recent rains wiped out a water system that supplies water to about 500 people at Seymour Arm, located about 65 kilometres south of Salmon Arm.

The regional district says in a news release there were no injuries in Thursday’s mudslide and crews are assessing the damage and making plans to restore the water system.

Drive BC says a bridge washout Saturday on Horsefly Road near the central B.C. community of Horsefly closed traffic in both directions and there is no detour currently available.

The road closure near Horsefly, located about 70 kilometres northeast of Williams Lake, was one of several reports of closures or detours due to flooding and high water.

Drive BC says high water also flooded several rural roads northwest of Kamloops, closing or restricting access to rural residents living near Cache Creek and Clinton.

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre has also posted flood warnings for large area along the province’s major rivers, including the Fraser and South and North Thompson Rivers.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

