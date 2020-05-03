Mudslide blocks traffic on Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, B.C.

A mudslide swept across a section of the Trans Canada Highway Sunday, halting traffic in southeastern British Columbia.

DriveBC says the slide occurred between Revelstoke and Sicamous near the Kay Falls Bridge.

The road was completely closed with crews assessing the situation at 7 a.m.

A single lane was opened to alternating traffic by 9 a.m. and DriveBC estimated the highway would be cleared around noon.

The slide followed a weather system that moved west Saturday, bringing heavy rain on the coast and snow to some inland areas.

Environment Canada has lifted its special weather statements for most of B.C.

