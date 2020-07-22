 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

Off-duty Abbotsford officer who intervened in altercation dies from injuries

ABBOTSFORD, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery

Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young is seen in an undated handout photo.

/The Canadian Press

A British Columbia police officer has died, six days after he intervened in a dispute while off duty and was critically injured.

A statement from the Abbotsford Police Department says Const. Allan Young died Tuesday night surrounded by his family.

The 55-year-old had been on life support in a hospital in the B.C. Interior after being injured last Thursday while visiting Nelson in southeastern B.C.

A 26-year-old man was arrested following that altercation, and police in Nelson say he remains in custody charged with aggravated assault.

The statement from Abbotsford police says Allan was born in Scotland, served in the British Royal Navy and in 1997 immigrated to Canada, where he joined the Toronto Police Service in 2000.

He moved to the Abbotsford police in 2004, serving on patrol and on the drug enforcement unit.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother officer,” says the statement.

“His smile, personality and character cannot be replaced and will forever echo in our hallways.”

Chief Const. Mike Serr said in a release Monday that Young treated everyone with kindness and respect.

“He always had time for a laugh and a joke,” Serr said. “Allan was never too busy for his friends and family, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do to help.”

Details about a funeral service have not been released.

