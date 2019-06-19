 Skip to main content

British Columbia Officials urge Metro Vancouver residents to brace for a smoky summer

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Officials urge Metro Vancouver residents to brace for a smoky summer

BURNABY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A man and woman look out at the harbour as smoke from wildfires burning in the province fills the air, in Vancouver, on Aug. 20, 2018.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

The federation representing municipalities in Greater Vancouver is warning roughly 2.5-million residents across the region to expect air quality advisories in the coming months.

Officials with Metro Vancouver issued the warning this week, advising those with breathing problems to brace for a smoky summer, although they say it is difficult to predict if it will be worse than the last two years.

Francis Ries, senior project engineer with Metro Vancouver, says much of B.C. is experiencing drought conditions, increasing the likelihood of wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

Ries says it’s a question of when, not if, the smoke will arrive and pregnant women or anyone with a heart or breathing condition should start working out strategies now to manage their response to the smudgey air.

B.C. Wildfire Service spokesman Kevin Skrepnek says, so far this year, the number of hectares burned is well below average but notes the most intense fire risk is from late July to late August.

Drought conditions are severe across northern B.C., although a heavy rainfall warning was issued Wednesday for the Fort Nelson region, while snow blanketed higher levels of the Coquihalla Connector west of Kelowna.

Ries says drought ratings are climbing on the south coast prompting Metro Vancouver to issue its plan-ahead advisory to those with specific health conditions.

“Warmer weather, sunny weather, also means higher than average production of ground-level ozone,” Ries says.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says ground-level ozone is created when pollutants such as car exhaust react in sunlight and stagnant air.

Ries hopes a long, hot summer won’t arrive as predicted, but admits chances are slim.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly, the long-term forecast at this juncture indicates we could have a warm, and potentially more smoky summer than usual.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter